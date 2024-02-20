Fmr LLC Has $468.88 Million Holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,033,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,456,998 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.06% of Toast worth $468,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in Toast in the third quarter valued at about $24,647,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Toast in the third quarter valued at about $2,040,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Toast by 3.4% in the third quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,125,000 after acquiring an additional 34,998 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its stake in Toast by 69.7% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Toast by 15.6% in the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,076,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,998,000 after acquiring an additional 551,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

TOST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Toast from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Toast from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Toast from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Toast from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

TOST opened at $22.42 on Tuesday. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.96 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average of $18.25.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 22.19% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,765 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $30,693.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,111.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Toast news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $886,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,342.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,765 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $30,693.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,111.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 707,513 shares of company stock valued at $12,292,808. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

