Fmr LLC Has $494.09 Million Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,523,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,703 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $494,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AON. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AON by 60.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,238,000 after acquiring an additional 147,245 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in AON during the third quarter worth about $4,272,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AON during the third quarter worth about $2,252,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 3.9% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 68,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in AON by 8.7% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $351.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $336.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,420,445.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,690,098. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,420,445.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,690,098. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 50,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,463,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $311.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $280.89 and a 1-year high of $347.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $302.01 and its 200-day moving average is $317.84.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

