Fmr LLC Has $502.46 Million Stock Holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,424,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,208,188 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Kosmos Energy worth $502,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 9.7% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 20,964,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $171,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,273 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,820,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $942,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 25.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 12,699,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,878,000 after buying an additional 2,559,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,499,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jason Doughty sold 66,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $401,694.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,458,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,791,848.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Jason Doughty sold 66,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $401,694.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,458,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,791,848.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Glass sold 17,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $105,675.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 290,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,855.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 335,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,082. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

KOS stock opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $8.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.43.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KOS shares. StockNews.com cut Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.53.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

