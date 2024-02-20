Fmr LLC Has $517.83 Million Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,252,333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,658 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $517,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,402,644,000 after acquiring an additional 94,095 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,442,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,487,905,000 after acquiring an additional 433,378 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,677,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $905,804,000 after acquiring an additional 276,958 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,133,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $407,474,000 after acquiring an additional 136,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,603,146 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $397,929,000 after acquiring an additional 67,107 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $103.75 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $118.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.23%.

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

