Fmr LLC Has $537.71 Million Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,441,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100,964 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 6.32% of Lamar Advertising worth $537,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 2.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 2.5% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 28.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 3.6% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamar Advertising Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $107.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.50. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $77.21 and a 12 month high of $112.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.15.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.76%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

Further Reading

