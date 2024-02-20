Fmr LLC Has $572.46 Million Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,350,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,187,707 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 5.73% of Caesars Entertainment worth $572,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,358,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 358.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,298,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,006 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $59,832,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,396,000 after buying an additional 987,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,539,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,167,000 after buying an additional 901,884 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CZR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.08.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $42.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 2.85. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.