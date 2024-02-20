Fmr LLC Increases Position in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,623,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 129,355 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 13.10% of Cerevel Therapeutics worth $515,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,958,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 372,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,124,000 after purchasing an additional 168,697 shares during the period. 87.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cerevel Therapeutics

In other news, insider Ramiro Sanchez sold 10,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $424,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,673 shares in the company, valued at $623,162.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Susan Altschuller sold 13,808 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $571,927.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,913 shares in the company, valued at $700,536.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ramiro Sanchez sold 10,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $424,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,162.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,864 shares of company stock worth $2,525,057. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CERE shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CERE opened at $42.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.37. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.59 and a twelve month high of $43.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.54.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

