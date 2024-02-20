Fmr LLC Increases Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,827,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,756,228 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $540,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 92,375 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 798,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,306,000 after buying an additional 49,662 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,131,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,887,000 after buying an additional 172,651 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FirstEnergy news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of FirstEnergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $469,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,919.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 0.2 %

FE opened at $37.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.41. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $41.99. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 90.61%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

