Fmr LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,715,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,422 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $486,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Dover Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Sterling Ltd. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 9,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $226.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Redburn Atlantic cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.14.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

