Fmr LLC Lowers Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,493,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,486 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 12.25% of Boston Beer worth $581,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 50.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the third quarter worth $224,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 15.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Beer in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on Boston Beer from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Boston Beer from $406.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boston Beer from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $348.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.90, for a total value of $36,199.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 306 shares of company stock worth $107,146. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Beer Stock Down 1.2 %

Boston Beer stock opened at $351.92 on Tuesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $296.27 and a 52-week high of $395.52. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.06, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $350.88 and its 200 day moving average is $355.99.

Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

Featured Articles

