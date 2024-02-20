Fmr LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,979,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 203,786 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 11.41% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $571,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 48.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 57.9% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 62,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $4,397,109.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 62,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $4,397,109.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Halstead sold 50,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $3,341,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,822 shares of company stock worth $18,616,176 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $75.65 on Tuesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $76.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.18.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITCI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.42.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

