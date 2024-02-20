Fmr LLC Purchases 2,913,491 Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,910,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,913,491 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 5.04% of Roivant Sciences worth $454,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROIV. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ROIV stock opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 27.79 and a current ratio of 27.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROIV shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Eric Venker sold 96,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $1,058,694.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 532,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,811,700.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Eric Venker sold 96,950 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $1,058,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 532,207 shares in the company, valued at $5,811,700.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 3,000,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $33,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,929,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,820,157.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Featured Articles

