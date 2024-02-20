Fmr LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,710,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 654,442 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.06% of American Financial Group worth $525,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

AFG stock opened at $123.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.84. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.22 and a twelve month high of $136.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.78.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered American Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.75.

Insider Transactions at American Financial Group

In other news, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 5,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $626,296.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 5,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $626,296.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William W. Verity sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $273,471.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,558.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,563. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

