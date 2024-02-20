Fmr LLC Sells 1,347,783 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,025,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,347,783 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 13.45% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $473,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 850,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,529,000 after acquiring an additional 459,085 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 15,599 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASO shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.72.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of ASO opened at $69.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.83 and a 12 month high of $71.13. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.20). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 5.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $69,022.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,826.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

