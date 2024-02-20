Fmr LLC Sells 1,351,216 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,150,690 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,351,216 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $553,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after buying an additional 406,429 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,712,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,339,558,000 after purchasing an additional 480,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,615,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $802,953,000 after purchasing an additional 99,842 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth $726,454,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,538,000 after purchasing an additional 694,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $141.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.05 and a 52 week high of $157.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.69. The company has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at $780,759. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $809,419. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,431 shares of company stock worth $2,015,326. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

