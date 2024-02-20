Fmr LLC Sells 156,778 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,048,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,778 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 14.83% of Adient worth $515,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. Capital World Investors raised its position in Adient by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,562,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,625 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adient during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,589,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Adient by 488.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 846,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,496,000 after purchasing an additional 702,782 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Adient by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,781,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,585,000 after purchasing an additional 699,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Adient by 218.4% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 964,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,490,000 after purchasing an additional 661,350 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adient

In other Adient news, Director Peter Carlin sold 3,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $119,309.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,060.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Heather M. Tiltmann sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $336,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,931.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Carlin sold 3,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $119,309.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at $952,060.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADNT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Adient from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet lowered Adient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Adient from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Adient from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Adient Stock Performance

Shares of ADNT opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Adient plc has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $46.51. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.53.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.16). Adient had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adient Profile

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

