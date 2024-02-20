Fmr LLC Sells 2,285,800 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 47.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,515,603 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,285,800 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 2.04% of Equifax worth $460,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFX. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 42,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 113,315 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,757,000 after purchasing an additional 31,686 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in Equifax by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 38,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 128.1% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 36,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after acquiring an additional 20,662 shares during the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on EFX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.22.

EFX opened at $258.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.67. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $159.95 and a one year high of $260.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.45%.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

