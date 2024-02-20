Fmr LLC Sells 2,544,115 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,966,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,544,115 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.48% of RTX worth $501,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Quarry LP purchased a new position in RTX during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in RTX by 136.5% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,680 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,681. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
NYSE RTX opened at $91.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $104.91.
RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.36%.
RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.
