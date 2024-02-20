Fmr LLC Sells 429,975 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,128,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429,975 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.16% of Constellation Brands worth $535,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STZ. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Argus downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.24.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $243.84 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $210.15 and a one year high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.13%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

