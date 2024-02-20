Fmr LLC Sells 4,523 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,136,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,523 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 8.91% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $480,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

ASND opened at $156.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.19. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $64.33 and a 1-year high of $156.44. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 0.50.

ASND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.29.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

