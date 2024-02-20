Fmr LLC Sells 46,437 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,428,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,437 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.61% of Diageo worth $511,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Diageo by 26.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 659,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,315,000 after buying an additional 138,406 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the third quarter worth about $1,993,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the third quarter worth about $875,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 18.1% in the third quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 131,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,618,000 after buying an additional 20,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 28.6% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $146.90 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $135.63 and a 52 week high of $190.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Argus cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,778.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DEO

Diageo Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.