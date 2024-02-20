Fmr LLC Sells 4,714,336 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,921,987 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,714,336 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.55% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $508,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 603.2% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,600,224.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE:BK opened at $55.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.75. The company has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.32%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.