Fmr LLC Sells 5,011,555 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,013,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,011,555 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 6.60% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $541,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $50.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $53.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.58 and a 200-day moving average of $42.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WSC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

