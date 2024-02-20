Fmr LLC Sells 7,363,728 Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR)

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 53.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,527,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,363,728 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 11.49% of Crane worth $579,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Crane by 77.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 1,845.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Crane in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Crane by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Crane by 768.3% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Crane

In other news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,399,595.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at $34,343,750.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crane Price Performance

Crane Increases Dividend

Shares of Crane stock opened at $122.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a twelve month low of $67.28 and a twelve month high of $127.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Crane from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Crane in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CR

Crane Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.