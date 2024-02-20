Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Forward Industries stock opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. Forward Industries has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.76.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.15 million for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 45.90% and a negative net margin of 6.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Industries

Forward Industries Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Free Report ) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.56% of Forward Industries worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

Featured Stories

