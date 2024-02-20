Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Forward Industries Stock Performance
Shares of Forward Industries stock opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. Forward Industries has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.76.
Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.15 million for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 45.90% and a negative net margin of 6.33%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Industries
Forward Industries Company Profile
Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Forward Industries
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Investing in agriculture 101: How to invest in agriculture
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Best restaurant stocks to buy now
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Will a leaner Carrier push the stock to all-time highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.