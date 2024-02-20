Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49,471 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $9,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 209.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $109.08 on Tuesday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $102.29 and a 1-year high of $161.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.42%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FNV. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $159.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Securities decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

