FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Receives $2.17 Average PT from Brokerages

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.17.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FTCI shares. Northland Securities raised their price objective on FTC Solar from $0.65 to $1.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on FTC Solar from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on FTC Solar from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

NASDAQ FTCI opened at $0.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.09. FTC Solar has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $3.87. The company has a market cap of $71.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTCI. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in FTC Solar in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in FTC Solar by 873.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 49,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 26,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

