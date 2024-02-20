FY2023 Earnings Estimate for SoundThinking, Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:SSTI)

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of SoundThinking in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Y. Lee expects that the company will earn ($0.47) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for SoundThinking’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for SoundThinking’s FY2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get SoundThinking alerts:

SoundThinking Stock Down 5.2 %

SoundThinking stock opened at $18.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $232.52 million, a P/E ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 1.27. SoundThinking has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $39.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SoundThinking

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundThinking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $821,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in SoundThinking by 16.0% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 126,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 17,549 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SoundThinking by 18.3% in the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 668,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,611,000 after buying an additional 103,397 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 140.4% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 592,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,963,000 after acquiring an additional 346,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainsail Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of SoundThinking during the third quarter valued at $1,646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoundThinking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundThinking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.