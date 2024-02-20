FY2023 Earnings Estimate for SoundThinking, Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:SSTI)

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of SoundThinking in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Y. Lee expects that the company will earn ($0.47) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for SoundThinking’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for SoundThinking’s FY2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS.
SoundThinking Stock Down 5.2 %
SoundThinking stock opened at $18.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $232.52 million, a P/E ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 1.27. SoundThinking has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $39.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.69.
About SoundThinking
SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.
