FY2023 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Cut by Desjardins

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share.

CGAU has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Centerra Gold from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 29th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.78.

Shares of CGAU stock opened at $5.10 on Monday. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGAU. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Centerra Gold by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 419,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 19,846 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Centerra Gold by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,068,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,086,000 after acquiring an additional 36,239 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC raised its holdings in Centerra Gold by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 239,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 156,758 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $1,027,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 3,547.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,359,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,793 shares during the period. 51.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

