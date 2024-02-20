FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Issued By Raymond James

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) – Raymond James reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for Barrick Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.50 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Barrick Gold to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.81.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ABX stock opened at C$19.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.91. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of C$18.65 and a 1-year high of C$28.19. The company has a market cap of C$34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 493.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,350.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barrick Gold

In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Joel James Holliday sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.24, for a total value of C$54,705.00. In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Joel James Holliday sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.24, for a total value of C$54,705.00. Also, Senior Officer Christine Elizabeth Keener bought 30,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$17.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$541,735.81. Insiders have purchased 157,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,355 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.