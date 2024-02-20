FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Manulife Financial Co. Issued By Cormark (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) – Research analysts at Cormark increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, February 15th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.74 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.65. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.68 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $24.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.81. Manulife Financial has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.298 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Manulife Financial by 478.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 45.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

