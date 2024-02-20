FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT) Issued By DA Davidson

Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crane NXT in a report issued on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.28 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.35. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Crane NXT’s current full-year earnings is $4.27 per share.

Crane NXT Stock Performance

CXT stock opened at $58.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.77. Crane NXT has a fifty-two week low of $36.37 and a fifty-two week high of $63.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Crane NXT Increases Dividend

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $356.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.89 million. Crane NXT had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 20.33%. Crane NXT’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crane NXT

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 11,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $620,912.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 11,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $620,912.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Max H. Mitchell sold 21,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $1,105,632.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,589,531.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,428 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,858. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crane NXT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXT. CWM LLC bought a new position in Crane NXT during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Crane NXT during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Crane NXT during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Crane NXT during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Crane NXT Company Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

Featured Articles

