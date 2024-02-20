FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Global Payments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $10.98 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $11.06. The consensus estimate for Global Payments’ current full-year earnings is $10.98 per share.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.15.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $134.19 on Monday. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $94.05 and a 1 year high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

