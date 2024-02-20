FY2024 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Lowered by Analyst

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, February 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the gold and copper producer will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.08. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. CIBC cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.85.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $14.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.16. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 35.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 63,551,991 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $925,121,000 after purchasing an additional 16,485,756 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 80,933,517 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,464,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150,142 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,479,229 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $821,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 9,606,218 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $173,727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385,566 shares in the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

