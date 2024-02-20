FY2024 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Lowered by Analyst

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for Barrick Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the gold and copper producer will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.92. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GOLD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.85.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $14.65 on Monday. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.19.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 58.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

