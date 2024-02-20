FY2024 EPS Estimates for CAE Inc. Lifted by National Bank Financial (NYSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for CAE in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.86. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get CAE alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CAE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

CAE Stock Down 1.8 %

CAE stock opened at $19.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.04.

Institutional Trading of CAE

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAE. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in CAE by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,315,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $719,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,595 shares in the last quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd increased its stake in shares of CAE by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 17,334,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $375,982,000 after buying an additional 3,843,611 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 0.7% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 12,081,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $270,700,000 after buying an additional 80,220 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CAE by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,705,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $231,131,000 after acquiring an additional 98,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in CAE by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,034,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $224,583,000 after acquiring an additional 128,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

About CAE

(Get Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.