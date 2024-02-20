FY2024 EPS Estimates for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Lowered by Cormark

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Fairfax Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 16th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will earn $182.30 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $189.16. The consensus estimate for Fairfax Financial’s current full-year earnings is $197.82 per share.

FFH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$980.00 to C$1,020.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,650.00 to C$1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,800.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,400.00 to C$1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,400.00 to C$1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1,595.00.

Shares of Fairfax Financial stock opened at C$1,374.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.72. Fairfax Financial has a 12 month low of C$863.55 and a 12 month high of C$1,428.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1,285.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$1,204.70. The firm has a market cap of C$31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were given a dividend of $19.871 per share. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 17th. This is a boost from Fairfax Financial’s previous annual dividend of $13.42. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.19%.

In other Fairfax Financial news, Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,239.50, for a total value of C$619,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 762 shares in the company, valued at C$944,499. In other news, Director R. William Mcfarland sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.85, for a total transaction of C$59,400.00. Also, Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,239.50, for a total value of C$619,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 762 shares in the company, valued at C$944,499. Company insiders own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

