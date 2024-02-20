FY2024 EPS Estimates for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Decreased by Analyst

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Muse now anticipates that the company will earn $0.89 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.95. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.92.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Performance

NASDAQ GFS opened at $53.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.04. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a fifty-two week low of $48.12 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GLOBALFOUNDRIES

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 31,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 285,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 511,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,020,000 after purchasing an additional 296,785 shares in the last quarter. 14.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.