FY2024 EPS Estimates for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Reduced by Analyst (TSE:HR)

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will earn $1.18 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.20.
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than H&R Real Estate Investment Trust
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Investing in agriculture 101: How to invest in agriculture
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Best restaurant stocks to buy now
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Will a leaner Carrier push the stock to all-time highs?
Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.