FY2024 EPS Estimates for Kadant Inc. Decreased by Barrington Research (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Kadant in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $10.05 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $10.08. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kadant’s current full-year earnings is $10.03 per share.

Get Kadant alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Kadant Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Kadant stock opened at $339.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 1.25. Kadant has a 52-week low of $183.19 and a 52-week high of $354.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kadant

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,281,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kadant by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Kadant by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Kadant by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in Kadant in the 1st quarter worth $1,483,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kadant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.