FY2024 EPS Estimates for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Cut by Analyst

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of LCI Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.05 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.00. The consensus estimate for LCI Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.71 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LCII. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on LCI Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded LCI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.20.

Shares of LCII stock opened at $122.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 1.38. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $100.25 and a 1 year high of $137.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.24). LCI Industries had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $837.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 3.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 69.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in LCI Industries by 4.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

