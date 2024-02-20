FY2024 EPS Estimates for Manulife Financial Co. Raised by Analyst (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) – Stock analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.70 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.58. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Desjardins raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$29.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$35.00.

Shares of MFC stock opened at C$33.30 on Monday. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of C$23.69 and a 52-week high of C$33.59. The stock has a market cap of C$60.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.70, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 22.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.83%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

