FY2024 EPS Estimates for Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Cut by Cantor Fitzgerald

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Payoneer Global in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Payoneer Global’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PAYO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Payoneer Global from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $5.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average of $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Payoneer Global has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $7.05.

In other Payoneer Global news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 6,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $32,486.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 714,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,793,294.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Payoneer Global news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 6,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $32,486.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 714,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,294.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 12,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $60,741.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,190,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,569,986.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,903 shares of company stock valued at $393,474 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Payoneer Global by 63.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

