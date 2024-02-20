FY2024 EPS Estimates for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) Increased by Analyst

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Free Report) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.67. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$10.88 and a 52 week high of C$17.17.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend
