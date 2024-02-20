FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) Issued By National Bank Financial

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.75 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.50 to C$13.25 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$13.25 price objective on Aya Gold & Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

AYA opened at C$10.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.75. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12-month low of C$6.58 and a 12-month high of C$11.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.91. The firm has a market cap of C$1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 338.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

