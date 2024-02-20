FY2025 Earnings Forecast for 98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP) Issued By National Bank Financial

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 15th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will earn $1.27 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.28.
98532 (KMP.TO) Price Performance
98532 has a 1-year low of C$12.04 and a 1-year high of C$14.76.
98532 (KMP.TO) Dividend Announcement
98532 (KMP.TO) Company Profile
Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.
