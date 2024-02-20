FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Pegasystems Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pegasystems in a research note issued on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pegasystems’ current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PEGA. Citigroup dropped their price target on Pegasystems from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upgraded Pegasystems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $64.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.41. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.38 and a beta of 1.01. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $69.26.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is 16.90%.

Insider Activity at Pegasystems

In related news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $52,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,967 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,873.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $52,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,967 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,873.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $66,076.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,571 shares of company stock worth $393,875 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pegasystems

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

Featured Stories

