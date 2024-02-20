FY2025 EPS Estimates for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Raised by Analyst

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Barnes Group in a research note issued on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.32 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.31. The consensus estimate for Barnes Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $415.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.47 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on B. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Barnes Group

Barnes Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE B opened at $36.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.13. Barnes Group has a 52-week low of $18.79 and a 52-week high of $47.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 206.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Barnes Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 1,506.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 20,087 shares during the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 961,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,369,000 after purchasing an additional 467,627 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 34,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,483,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,916,000 after acquiring an additional 20,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.