FY2025 EPS Estimates for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Raised by Analyst

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Barnes Group in a research note issued on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.32 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.31. The consensus estimate for Barnes Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share.
Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $415.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.47 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.
View Our Latest Analysis on Barnes Group
Barnes Group Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE B opened at $36.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.13. Barnes Group has a 52-week low of $18.79 and a 52-week high of $47.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Barnes Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 206.46%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Barnes Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 1,506.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 20,087 shares during the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 961,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,369,000 after purchasing an additional 467,627 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 34,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,483,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,916,000 after acquiring an additional 20,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.
Barnes Group Company Profile
Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Barnes Group
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Investing in agriculture 101: How to invest in agriculture
- What are earnings reports?
- Best restaurant stocks to buy now
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Will a leaner Carrier push the stock to all-time highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.