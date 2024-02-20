FY2025 EPS Estimates for Dream Industrial REIT Raised by Desjardins (TSE:DIR)

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Dream Industrial REIT in a report issued on Thursday, February 15th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now forecasts that the company will earn $1.10 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.09.

Dream Industrial REIT Price Performance

Dream Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of C$8.08 and a 1 year high of C$9.49.

Dream Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

About Dream Industrial REIT

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

