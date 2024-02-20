FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Issued By B. Riley

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Byrna Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, February 15th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Byrna Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share.

BYRN stock opened at $11.35 on Monday. Byrna Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.08. The firm has a market cap of $249.72 million, a PE ratio of -29.87 and a beta of 1.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,610,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 237,794 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Byrna Technologies by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 90,375 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Byrna Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 563,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Byrna Technologies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 11,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Byrna Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 288,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. It offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

