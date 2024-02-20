FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Issued By B. Riley

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Byrna Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, February 15th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Byrna Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share.
BYRN stock opened at $11.35 on Monday. Byrna Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.08. The firm has a market cap of $249.72 million, a PE ratio of -29.87 and a beta of 1.53.
Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. It offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.
